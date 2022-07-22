Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.