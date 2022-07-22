Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.