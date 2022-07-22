Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $949,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,297 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 465,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

KSA opened at $43.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

