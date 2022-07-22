Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

VAC stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.