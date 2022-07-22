Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,359 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 918,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,915,000 after purchasing an additional 251,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

