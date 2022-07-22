indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 8,700 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.06 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

