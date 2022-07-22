Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MIND Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.85. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

