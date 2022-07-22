eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $50,949.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $50,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,647.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.94 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,744,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,487,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.