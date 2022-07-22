eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $50,949.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $50,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,647.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.94 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,744,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,487,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
