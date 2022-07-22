Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 909 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50.

On Monday, May 16th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

