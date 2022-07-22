Stifel Europe Cuts Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Europe from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CSCCF stock opened at 1.97 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of 1.73 and a 12 month high of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.13.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

