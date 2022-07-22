OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVHFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($27.27) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of OVH Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($25.25) to €22.00 ($22.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OVH Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €30.00 ($30.30) to €23.00 ($23.23) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OVH Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get OVH Groupe alerts:

OVH Groupe Price Performance

OVHFF stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30. OVH Groupe has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

OVH Groupe Company Profile

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OVH Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVH Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.