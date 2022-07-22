Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,093 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $24,267.82.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.