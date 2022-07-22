Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

