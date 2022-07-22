Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.
Insider Transactions at Insperity
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity
Insperity Price Performance
NSP stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Articles
