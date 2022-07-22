Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

