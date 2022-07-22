Salzgitter (SZG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($32.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/14/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($28.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($28.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €23.00 ($23.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($43.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/23/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/23/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.80 ($41.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($55.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €31.60 ($31.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.60 ($28.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/30/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €46.00 ($46.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($55.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter Stock Performance

ETR SZG opened at €23.18 ($23.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.21 and a 200-day moving average of €34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €20.94 ($21.15) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($49.25).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.