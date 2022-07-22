Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

