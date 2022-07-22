Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.29 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $783.94 million, a PE ratio of 239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.