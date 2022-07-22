Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $264,189,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.