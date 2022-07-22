IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IBI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.