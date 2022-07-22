Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saul Centers worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.82%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

