Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of City Office REIT worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CIO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

