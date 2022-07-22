Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

