Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$124,932.20 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 998,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,266,580.32.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 23,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,386.40.

On Friday, July 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 19,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,912.40.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF.B stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$438.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AGF Management

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

