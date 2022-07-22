Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Acquires $102,200.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.