Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of ZNTL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.