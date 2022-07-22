Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.