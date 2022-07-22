Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $120,015.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $120,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $960.00.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

