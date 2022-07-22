Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,767,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,821,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.