Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $145,475.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paychex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Paychex by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Paychex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

