Joanne Curley Sells 11,444 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $183,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,550.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

