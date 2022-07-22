FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $15.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.36. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $17.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

