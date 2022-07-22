Keybank National Association OH Has $387,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

