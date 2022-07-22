Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Greif were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.