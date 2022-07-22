Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $114.00 target price on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $82.23 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.