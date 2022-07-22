Keybank National Association OH Has $375,000 Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Hanger worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

