Keybank National Association OH Buys 984 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

