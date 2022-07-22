Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $251.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

