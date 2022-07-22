Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $530.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
