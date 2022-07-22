Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $530.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.