Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 4.7 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

