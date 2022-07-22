Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Increases By 24.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

