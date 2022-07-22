Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

