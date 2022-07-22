Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $257,600.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,849,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76.

VOXX International Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

