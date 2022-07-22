Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rises By 25.1%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

