Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.2 %

CCU opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

