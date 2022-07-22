CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $324,552.96 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.01 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

