Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

