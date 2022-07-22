Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 121,568 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BEN opened at $25.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

