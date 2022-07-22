Rubric Capital Management Lp Acquires 64,892 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,313.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,658.64.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading

