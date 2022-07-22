The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.