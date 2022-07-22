Morgan Stanley Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $16.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Udemy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.92.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

