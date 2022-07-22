Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $446,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.